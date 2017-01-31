JANUARY 31, 2017 by

PHOTOS: Last night, Canadians sent a message and rallied nationwide against hate

quebec-mosque-victims-banner.png


Even when things seem darkest, you can always find a glimmer of hope. 

Last night, in response to Sunday night's terrorist attack targeting a Québec City mosque, thousands upon thousands across Canada took to the streets in cities and towns, large and small, for vigils honouring the victims.

Canada has a lot of problems we need to figure out when it comes to racism, but the thousands of Canadians spontaneously showing up at vigils from coast to coast to coast are an example of a good way to respond to hate – by showing you're willing to get up and stand in defiance of hate.

 

Québec City

 


Montréal 

 

Ottawa 

Halifax 

 

Iqaluit

 

Toronto 

 

Guelph 

 

Waterloo

 

Winnipeg 

 

Regina 

 

Edmonton 

 

Yellowknife 

 

Vancouver

 

Victoria 

Photo: Twitter.

