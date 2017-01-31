PHOTOS: Last night, Canadians sent a message and rallied nationwide against hate



Even when things seem darkest, you can always find a glimmer of hope.

Last night, in response to Sunday night's terrorist attack targeting a Québec City mosque, thousands upon thousands across Canada took to the streets in cities and towns, large and small, for vigils honouring the victims.

Canada has a lot of problems we need to figure out when it comes to racism, but the thousands of Canadians spontaneously showing up at vigils from coast to coast to coast are an example of a good way to respond to hate – by showing you're willing to get up and stand in defiance of hate.

Québec City

The Quebec City vigil has overflowed out into the streets. pic.twitter.com/n9APb6pjuK— Catherine Cullen (@cath_cullen) January 30, 2017



Montréal

Scrolling through pics of tonight's #Montreal vigil in support of #QC's Muslim community. This one by @madocstudio took my breath away. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rr0tcInwra — Toula Drimonis (@ToulasTake) January 31, 2017

Ottawa

Candlelight vigil at Parliament Hill in support of the Canadian Muslim community #ottawa #QuebecShooting pic.twitter.com/AJykQCFa3z — Saranjit Cheema (@SaranjitCheema) January 31, 2017

Halifax

Iqaluit

Toronto

Hundreds are gathered at the University of Toronto to honour the victims in the #QuebecMosqueShooting @CBCToronto @CBCAlerts pic.twitter.com/EdO5J31uLG — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) January 30, 2017

Guelph

Waterloo

Did my best to help out at vigil/rally at #UWaterloo this afternoon over the recent tragic events in Sainte-Foy. #WeAreAllCanada pic.twitter.com/5GL7uwQdyz — Graham A. Yeates (@GrahamYeates) January 31, 2017

Winnipeg

My kids at their first vigil. Sending love and solidarity from Winnipeg to #QuebecMosqueAttack victims.#neveragain#WeAreAllMuslims pic.twitter.com/U9hpJPElTm — Mira Oberman (@miraoberman) January 31, 2017

Regina

Inspiring to see more than 300 compassionate people at Regina Vigil in support of Quebec City. Thank you. #QuebecMosqueShooting #skpoli pic.twitter.com/MnPuT3aglk — Dr. Fayçal Haggui (@FHaggui) January 31, 2017

Edmonton

Vigil for the victims in St Foy Quebec at the #ableg tonight. From prayer to action for us into the future. Canadian values: inclusion! pic.twitter.com/xjFxTf1yYc — Richard Feehan (@FeehanRichard) January 31, 2017

Yellowknife

Vancouver

Sincerely expected MAYBE Two Dozen, at most, to turn out tonight in #Vancouver for the Vigil.



Instead...



| #QuebecMosqueAttack #cdnmuslims pic.twitter.com/D3HtgbXzCf — HïMY SYeD (@HiMYSYeD) January 31, 2017

Victoria

Hundreds gather at vigil for victims in Quebec City in Victoria in collaboration with Muslim community. #yyj pic.twitter.com/P349B3eiqT — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) January 31, 2017

