FEBRUARY 26, 2017

Here is Kellie Leitch's worst moment at this weekend's Conservative leadership debate

Sounds like Kellie Leitch is an out-of-touch elite.

When she isn't busy scapegoating immigrants or winning endorsements from white nationalist groups, Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch likes to rail against "out-of-touch elites." 

Who is an elite? Here's how Leitch herself chooses to define that word:

"I define elite as an individual who is out of touch and seems to think they know better how someone should think."

Nevermind that Leitch brags she's so smart she doesn't need to consult anyone on policy or that she reportedly yells at young staffers who forget to print "the Hon. Dr. K. Kellie Leitch, P.C., O.Ont., M.D., M.B.A., F.R.C.S. (C)" on her business cards.

But after Leitch's ego went on full display during a Conservative leadership debate at this weekend's Manning Centre Conference in Ottawa, it's hard to imagine anyone in the room still buys Leitch's phony populism.

At one point during the debate, Leitch began mocking her lowly rivals, bragging that she went to a "top of its class" university and has been published in prestigious academic journals since 2002.

Leitch even recommended everyone "please feel free" to "read anything I've published because I've been ahead of the curve."

Putting that in layman's terms  Leitch seems to think she knows better how everyone else should think:


The crowd later erupted in laughter after fellow Conservative leadership candidate Chris Alexander suggested Leitch thinks the issues are "too difficult for mere mortals to understand."

In fact, throughout the debate, many conservatives were heard openly groaning, laughing and booing Leitch's snobby tone:

 

 

 

And some wondered if Leitch's snootiness shows the self-proclaimed "anti-elite" is becoming "too elite" for her own good?

 

 

 

 

 

 


That might go some way towards explaining why Leitch later placed well-behind the pack according to an informal poll of conference attendees conducted by the Manning Centre:

Photo: CPAC.

