Here are Canada's worst Conservative tweets of 2016



How did Canadian Conservative Twitter see the world in 2016?

7/7 Fact is Chinese are relatively freer and lot richer, while here big government is back and we will be relatively less free and poorer. — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) April 2, 2016

Congratulations to the British people on choosing hope over fear by embracing a confident, sovereign future, open to the world! #Brexit — Jason Kenney 🎄 (@jkenney) June 24, 2016

@mikesbloggity Important issues, but in all honesty, social issues just didnt rank in the top 100 reasons I ran. I find these debates stale. — Derek Fildebrandt (@Dfildebrandt) March 2, 2016

NDP sex Marxists are dissolving the basis for social cohesion of Alberta, leading to breakup of Province #yyccc #ableg #yeg #yyc #wrp — 🏛Larry Heather (@CalgarySenate) June 17, 2016

Wanted to be there w my friend @calxandr supporting Albertans would’ve chanted w them #cpcldr #LockHerUp — Brad Trost (@BradTrostCPC) December 6, 2016

@RonaAmbrose should apologize for being out o touch & calling those grass roots Albertans “idiots” #cpcldr #LockHerUp — Brad Trost (@BradTrostCPC) December 6, 2016

Happy Thanksgiving America! Everybody's happy & thankful except the Turkey!! Today #IAmThankfulFor financial freedom and family! pic.twitter.com/FVeXmiURzP — Kevin O'Leary (@kevinolearytv) November 24, 2016

Singing from the same song sheet on the need to end @JustinTrudeau war on the taxpayers. @kevinolearytv #empower pic.twitter.com/lMapbv1Tex — Tony Clement (@TonyclementCPC) July 15, 2016

When a supposedly scientific meteorologist gives a weather report saying the temperature 'feels like',the question is,'feels like' to whom? — (((Stockwell Day))) (@Stockwell_Day) October 22, 2016

The legendary Freedom Pokémon is at the Ottawa Bier Market today. Will you be able to catch him? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/K1uHqoUp8d — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) July 18, 2016

