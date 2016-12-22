DECEMBER 22, 2016 by

Here are Canada's worst Conservative tweets of 2016

cpcldr-racetothebottom-banner.gif


How did Canadian Conservative Twitter see the world in 2016?

Let's take a journey into Twitter dot com's right-wing alternate reality bubble to find out:

 

 

 

worsttweet-blaney.jpg

worsttweet-kouvalis.jpg

 

 

 

 

worsttweet-eaton.jpg

worsttweet-miller.jpg

 

 

 

 

kenney-20thcentury-tweet.jpg

 

 worsttweet-sgr.jpg

 worsttweet-levant.jpg

 

Photo: PressProgress

Jason Kenney Ezra Levant Kevin O'Leary Stockwell Day Conservative Party Derek Fildebrandt wildrose party Maxime Bernier Brad Trost Sheila Gunn Reid homepage

Related Posts
December 22, 2016

Here are Canada's worst Conservative tweets of 2016
December 12, 2016

Ezra Levant ejects elderly women singing 'O Canada' from Rebel Media rally
December 06, 2016

Conservative leader Rona Ambrose calls supporters of Ezra Levant's Rebel Media 'idiots'
December 04, 2016

VIDEO: Conservative surrogate at Ezra Levant rally calls for cyber attacks on Government of Alberta

Read More

A project of the Broadbent Institute