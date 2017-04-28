Christy Clark literally turned her back on a voter, British Columbians are calling her 'arrogant'



No wonder polls show Christy Clark is the "most disliked" leader in British Columbia.

One voter in North Vancouver learned the hard way what happens when you decide to speak your mind rather than let yourself be used as a prop in a Christy Clark photo-op:

A moment from the campaign trail: "I would never vote for you." And @christyclarkbc replies, "That's why we live in a democracy." #BCVotes pic.twitter.com/4mzqzP00Hr — CBC British Columbia (@cbcnewsbc) April 28, 2017



As Clark and several BC Liberal candidates wandered through the produce section at a local grocery store Thursday afternoon shaking hands with shoppers, one voter who introduced herself as "Linda" made the mistake of going off-message:

"Hi Christy. I'm Linda. I would never vote for you because..."

Before Linda could finish her sentence, Clark grabbed Linda's arm and interrupted her:

"You don't have to. That's why we live in a democracy."

Clark then turned her back to Linda and walked away.

Too bad Linda isn't a foreign corporation with a quarter of a million dollars on hand – Clark might have bothered listening to her concerns.

That's because interrupting a voter and dismissing their concerns at a photo op seems like an unusual choice for a politician seeking re-election, as many observers later noted:

@cbcnewsbc @christyclarkbc The disdain Clark shows here for a BC voter is palpable. She works for us. — Tony Kent (@MrTonyKent) April 28, 2017

What strikes me most is Clark spoke over her without listening to her reasons why. #bcelxn17 https://t.co/QYj6pKm4WD — Jeremy Nuttall |纳兰展眉 (@Tyee_Nuttall) April 28, 2017



And it turns out many people felt like they could relate with Linda's feelings of being disrespected and ignored by Christy Clark.

By Thursday evening, #IamLinda became one of the most popular hashtags in Canada as British Columbians took to Twitter to tell Linda they know how it feels too:



Here's a few examples of what they said:

#IamLinda because Premier Clark won't speak to me either..... 🙄 #bcelxn17 — Laila Yuile (@lailayuile) April 28, 2017

For all of @ChristyClarkBC's chatter about Anger Management, she should look at her own Arrogance Management issues. #bcpoli #bcelxn17 https://t.co/qmtsf2pEIs — Ryan Warawa (@warawa) April 28, 2017

Linda isn't the type to write a $10,000 cheque for special access.

Christy hasn't been paid to talk to her so move on quickly. #bcpoli https://t.co/2MKQzfaNiE — Paul Doroshenko (@PaulDoroshenko) April 28, 2017

#IamLinda because I don't have enough money or power to be of ANY interest to @christyclarkbc or the @bcliberals... #BCPoli — Quinn Campbell (@quinn_campbell) April 28, 2017

This is one of the risks of being out of touch Premier who works for $$$$ corporate donors + no one else #bcelxn17 #bcpoli #iamlinda https://t.co/xqxSbPSNSk — Jordan Reid (@JordanNReid) April 28, 2017

This woman is my hero. I can't even dream of owning a home thanks to @bcliberals policy #IamLinda https://t.co/ifvZRUbLJd — Carla Cristoffanini (@CarlaCnini) April 28, 2017

#IAmLinda because I shouldn't be working 48+ hours every week and still be unable to afford to rent a decent apartment in Surrey! #bcelxn17 — Brian Appel (@Bri_Appel) April 28, 2017

#IamLinda, because I want a BC Premier who cares enough to listen to my concerns, not just use me as a prop in her photo op https://t.co/ryklS8qksr — Freya Keddie (@keddieff) April 28, 2017

Many have to work 2-3 jobs without benefits just to get by in the Lower Mainland. #IamLinda & not buying Clark's bshttps://t.co/r7ZA1TmeQT pic.twitter.com/E6NCXS0rYm — Democratic Gremlin (@Teelin) April 28, 2017

#IamLinda because the BC Liberals ignored the housing crisis in Vancouver for years before taking any action. #bcpoli — Allthecdnpoli (@allthecdnpoli) April 28, 2017

#IamLinda because I can't stand CC lying to BCers all the damn time. No I don't believe U care about low income housing or the people. — Jean Oudy (@jeanoudy) April 28, 2017

#IAmLinda because Christy Clark doesn't care about renters and low wage earners like me. — Dan Jenneson (@DanJenneson) April 28, 2017

#IamLinda because I make $9.60/hour with a University education. You'll never have my vote @christyclarkbc Only 11 days to a #BetterBC — Melissa Farrance (@MelissaFarrance) April 28, 2017

#IAmLinda because I'm tired of being nickled and dimed to death while Christy's friends get one free ride after another. — Will (@unionwill) April 28, 2017

#IamLinda 3 teacher strikes (2005,2012,2014) over issues that took SCC 20 minutes to rule against Clark on. 14 years of reduced services. — le grande orange (@bbcoq) April 28, 2017

#IamLinda because I'm a teacher & propping up an underfunded education system while the government attacks me is exhausting. #bcelxn17 #bced https://t.co/1963b1LokS — Robin Tosczak (@rbntzk) April 28, 2017

Well, "thank goodness" we live in a democracy – British Columbians go to the polls on May 9th.

Photo: CBC News.