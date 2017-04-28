APRIL 28, 2017 by

Christy Clark literally turned her back on a voter, British Columbians are calling her 'arrogant'

No wonder polls show Christy Clark is the "most disliked" leader in British Columbia.

One voter in North Vancouver learned the hard way what happens when you decide to speak your mind rather than let yourself be used as a prop in a Christy Clark photo-op:


As Clark and several BC Liberal candidates wandered through the produce section at a local grocery store Thursday afternoon shaking hands with shoppers, one voter who introduced herself as "Linda" made the mistake of going off-message:

"Hi Christy. I'm Linda. I would never vote for you because..."

Before Linda could finish her sentence, Clark grabbed Linda's arm and interrupted her:

"You don't have to. That's why we live in a democracy."

Clark then turned her back to Linda and walked away.

Too bad Linda isn't a foreign corporation with a quarter of a million dollars on hand – Clark might have bothered listening to her concerns.

That's because interrupting a voter and dismissing their concerns at a photo op seems like an unusual choice for a politician seeking re-election, as many observers later noted:

 

 

 

 


And it turns out many people felt like they could relate with Linda's feelings of being disrespected and ignored by Christy Clark.

By Thursday evening, #IamLinda became one of the most popular hashtags in Canada as British Columbians took to Twitter to tell Linda they know how it feels too:  


Here's a few examples of what they said:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Well, "thank goodness" we live in a democracy – British Columbians go to the polls on May 9th.

Photo: CBC News.

inequality Christy Clark BC Liberals homepage bc election IamLinda

